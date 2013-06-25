Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Auto Parts Manufacturing Industry in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Auto Parts Manufacturing industry in China to grow at a CAGR of 14.98 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this growth is the increased Passenger Vehicle market in China. Auto Parts Manufacturing industry in China has also been witnessing a globalization of the Chinese auto parts manufacturers. However, the increasing raw material prices and employee wages in China could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Auto Parts Manufacturing industry in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Auto Parts Manufacturing industry in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Beijing Hyundai Mobis Automotive Parts Co. Ltd., Shanghai Huizhong Automotive Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Wanxiang Group Corp., and United Automotive Electronic System Co. Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Changchun Faway Automobile Components Co. Ltd., Dongfeng Motor Suspension Spring Co. Ltd., Shaanxi Fast Gear Co. Ltd., and Yanfeng Visteon Automotive Trim Systems Co. Ltd.

Companies Mentioned



