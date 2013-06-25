Auto Parts Maryland Company Automotive Parts Unlimited Adds New Axle Shafts to Inventory

Lakewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- At one point or another, a car owner needs to buy auto parts to update or repair their vehicle.



For some time now, car owners seeking high quality vehicle parts have always consulted Automotive Parts Unlimited, an online superstore that offers an unmatched selection of automotive/truck driveline parts. The company, which serves a great number of clients in New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey, offers pre-made components as well as custom work. Automotive Parts Unlimited offers products in four categories: Driveshaft’s / Propshafts, Differential Parts, Specials, and Axle Shafts.



Recently, Automotive Parts Unlimited announced the addition of six new types of axle shafts to their product range.



Automotive Parts Unlimited newest additions include rear axle shafts 447-2920R and 447-2921L (05-05 F150 6 LUG), as well as axle shafts 447-2645R, 447-2646L (02-04 ENVOY/TRAILBLAZER 8.0” REAR), and 447-190 (07-10 ESCALADE, PICKUP, TAHOE, YUKON). The axle shafts are made of high quality material and fit a variety of vehicles.



“We know cars, and we understand the needs and expectations of our customers nationwide who expect only the highest quality axle shafts and differential parts,” stated an article on Automotive Parts website. “That’s one of the reasons why, if we don’t have the axle shaft you’re looking for in our massive in stock inventory, we will quickly and affordably special order it for you and get it delivered fast.”



Viewing the product information regarding each axle shaft is easy, especially because Automotive Parts Unlimited provides extensive details about each product on its page. On each page, car owners can find the types of vehicle each axle can fit, accessories that the parts work with, and shipping rates. To order axle shafts from the web site, individuals simply need to add the product to their cart and enter their credit card information.



Individuals who wish to learn more about Automotive Parts Unlimited and its newest products can visit the driveshaft’s New Jersey company’s website for more information.



About Automotive Parts Unlimited

When car enthusiasts and mechanics in New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey need affordable, high quality parts—from driveshaft’s to axle shafts—they turn to Automotive Parts Unlimited. Clients trust Automotive Parts Unlimited not just because of its unparalleled selection of affordable parts, or its ability to custom order anything needed by a client, but because of the company’s dedication to providing exceptional customer service to its driveshaft and axle shaft customers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. For more information, please visit http://www.automotivepartsunlimited.com