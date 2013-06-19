Auto Parts Retailer Parts Geek Adds Product Reviews to Website

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- When it comes to searching for products online, many consumers will read reviews prior to making their purchase. Whether it is a small or large purchase, looking at what people have written about the product may sway a buyer’s decision, which is why Parts Geek now has products reviews on their website. Automobile owners tend to value what other buyers have said about the product they are looking to buy. Since they are usually unbiased and have no company affiliation, it also helps them to make a decision.



Those searching for auto parts will find that most of their products already have many reviews on items such as air filters, a replacement air intake hose, climate control unit, etc. With Parts Geek, a person will find that they can shop by vehicle type, and research reviews on other car owners’ experiences who drive the same model. The company is excited to be rolling out this feature and provide consumers with a positive outlook on Parts Geek’s best sellers and many of their other products.



Since many consumers are apprehensive towards online shopping due to scams, people will frequently do their research before going through with a purchase. Parts Geek understands that these reviews give their business credibility when it comes to automobile parts. By allowing customers to leave their review and what they thought of the product gives them a chance to voice their experience with other potential shoppers. By offering their customers the largest selection of products for various makes and models, this allows Parts Geek to satisfy a bigger target audience with the highest level of customer service.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek was established in 1996 selling automotive parts and supplies and grew to the online market in 2002. Located in Marlton, New Jersey, they provide automobile parts to car owners in the United States, and make it their goal to deliver the utmost professional customer service online. They offer the most affordable parts and supplies for both domestic and imported cars. Parts Geek also sells brand name automotive parts just like the ones found in a local store or dealership. Fast shipping, affordable prices, and high quality is what they strive to offer their customers every day.



