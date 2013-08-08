Auto Parts Retailer Parts Geek Announces Its 9th Year in Business

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- 2013 marks a special 9-year anniversary for Parts Geek as an auto parts retailer. Back in April of 2004, the business began selling auto parts online at discounted prices for consumers to take advantage of. Today, Parts Geek’s inventory has well over 10 million automobile parts for various makes and models of vehicles.



Ever since their e-commerce site was launched, Parts Geek has been able to provide vehicle owners with fast, efficient shipping, high-quality products, and the lowest prices around. The professionals from Parts Geek have always made sure that they provide quality products for those who are searching on the Internet for quality discounted automobile parts and accessories. The professionals from Parts Geek also know that this will allow their customers to save on added expenses, like the gas and time for a trip to the automobile store or dealership.



After being in business for nine years, the professionals from Parts Geek are pleased to continue to offer every vehicle owner some perks that he or she may not find anywhere else. Providing quality services and products, great customer service, and affordable prices are some of their most valued principles, and these are what have made Parts Geek successful since the day they were established. For those looking for parts and supplies with brand name manufacturers, visit Parts Geek’s website today. They are pleased to be celebrating their nine year anniversary, and are looking forward to many more years in business serving and providing their customers with quality parts.



About Parts Geek

Located in Marlton, New Jersey, the professionals from 44202 provide automobile parts to car owners in the United States, and make it their goal to deliver the utmost professional customer service online. They offer the most affordable parts and supplies for both domestic and imported cars. Parts Geek also sells brand name automotive parts just like the ones found in a local store or dealership. Fast shipping, affordable prices, and high quality is what they strive to offer their customers every day.



To learn more or find a specific part please visit http://www.partsgeek.com