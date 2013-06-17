Auto Parts Retailer Parts Geek Expands Radiator Fan Assemblies to Include TYC Brand

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Parts Geek auto retailer expands its radiator fan assemblies to include the TYC brand. Managing engine temperature has been one of the most troublesome problems when it comes to ongoing maintenance in the United States. Vehicles tend to overheat at the most inopportune times. Whether it is when college students are taking a road trip down to Miami for Spring Break, or family members are meeting for a reunion up at the mountains, overheated engines strike at the worst times. Engine heat can be dangerous, causing a vehicle to eventually break down. Vehicle owners can save plenty of time and money by purchasing new TYC brand radiator fan assemblies from Parts Geek. Aside from TYC, customers can choose from other top brands such as Dorman, Action Crash, Behr, Four Seasons, VDO and Original Equipment.



Even though Parts Geek offers a wide variety of radiator fan assemblies, it is up to the owner of the vehicle to take care of their engine cooling systems. The radiator is the main component to keeping heat away from the engine. Playing a key role in the radiator assembly, the radiator fan encourages air circulation around the radiator so the engine does not overheat. Customers will always find great deals, specials, and prices on cooling system components on Parts Geek’s website.



Customers looking for tremendous service out of their vehicle can turn to TYC brand auxiliary fan assemble. Drawing cold exterior air through the radiator, the fan’s assemble works to accelerate the reduction of heat. The engine coolant is able to be effectively cooled because the fan’s assemble increases air flow around the radiator. More information on TYC bran auxiliary fan assembles and related products can also be found on Parts Geek’s website.



