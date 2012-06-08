Prime Choice Auto Parts Is Now Featuring the Most Affordable Starter Motors Available Online

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Prime Choice Auto Parts, a leading online discount car parts store is featuring discount starter motors on their website that offers some of the best and most affordable aftermarket auto parts available online. These discount car starters are featured at up to 70% off and there is a wide selection available.



These starter motors are 100% new and there are no rebuilt parts, so no core replacement is required. They are manufactured to meet or exceed expectations for performance, and they provide maximum output and last for a long time. These car parts are designed for individual vehicle application and complement the already large selection of car parts available from Prime Choice.



“Our decision to expand our product line to include the complete starter motors was largely driven by the automotive industry’s transition to lower cost, easy installation car parts,” said Shane White, Vice-President, Operations at Prime Choice Auto Parts. “A large part of our decision-making process is based on the feedback we receive directly from our clients. This demand for not only car starters, but for long-lasting, durable and low-cost auto parts, motivated our decision to introduce new, heavily discounted car parts into our online store.”



Prime Choice Auto Parts sells directly to the consumer and offers up to 70% savings on all car parts. Every part is inspected before it is shipped from the Prime Choice 100,000 sq. ft. warehouse to ensure the customer receives the highest quality product with the fastest delivery possible.



“Most of the positive feedback we receive from our customers is in regards to our fast shipping and, certainly, the lowest market prices,” said Jordan Mulligan, Marketing Manager at Prime Choice Auto Parts. “This makes total sense considering our dedication to our customer service performance. Other key focus areas are product accessibility and quality assurance. We have no doubt all our customers will be pleased to know that all our new auto parts, like any Prime Choice labeled products, come with free shipping and with our standard six-month warranty.”



About Prime Choice Auto Parts

With over 30 years of wholesale auto parts experience, factory direct pricing, state of the art warehousing, and one million car parts in stock, Prime Choice Auto Parts is your best choice for high quality, high value vehicle parts, including: radiators, struts, hub bearings, brake parts, alternators, car starters, headlight and tail light assemblies, fuel pump modules, chassis parts, side mirrors and wiper blades.