Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- Automotive OEM including SAIC Motor, Chery Automobile, Dongfeng Motor, Chang'an Automobile, Great Wall Motors; leading auto parts manufacturers China Auto & Accessories Corporation (CAPAC) and ContiTech; plastic manufacturers like Bayer MaterialScience, Dupont and SABIC Innovative Plastics will all be gathered at the AutoPlastCON – an international conference on auto plastic on 27-28 February 2012 in Shanghai to discuss vehicle lightweighting using plastic auto components.



AutoPlastCON is a two-day dynamic event on automotive plastics that offers the perfect opportunity for information exchange and interactions. The program consists of plenary presentations by leading automotive and plastic executives, interactive panel discussions, informal networking games and cocktail reception.



The program agenda of AutoPlastCON will shed light on the important issues affecting the usage of plastic in auto applications:



- Growth Outlook & Automotive Trends in China: Electric Vehicles, Hybrid & Fossil fuelled vehicles

- Auto Plastic Applications & Technology Advancements by automotive OEMs automobile components manufacturers

- Material Developments & Potential of Plastic Auto Components

- Automotive Plastic Processing Challenges & Opportunities

- Cost Optimisation Strategies

- Latest developments in Plastic Injection Mold for Automotive



The full agenda was recently released



