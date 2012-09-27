Auto Repair Appleton, WI Company Zentner's Auto Service Announces Top Five Most Common Auto Repairs

Appleton, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Since the day it opened for business in the late 1950s, the owners and staff at Zentner’s Auto Service have strived to give each and every one of their customers and their vehicles top-notch service.



From full service oil changes and tune ups to towing services and more, the auto repair Appleton, Wisconsin company offers a huge variety of repair options for cars and light trucks.



While some types of vehicle repairs are relatively uncommon, others are done quite frequently. In an effort to determine which car repairs occur most often, the auto service company recently conducted some marketing research that looked at the top 5 repairs as well as some other data related to vehicle ownership.



For example, while in 2006 the average age of a car was found to be 10 years, this year that figure has risen to 11.5 years. This is probably due mostly to the struggling economy, which is causing people to hang onto their vehicles for a longer period of time.



As for repairs, the study that was conducted by Zentner’s Auto Service found that replacing the oxygen sensor was the most common service conducted on vehicles. This repair made up almost 9.5 percent of services performed in 2010 and cost an average of $238.71.



The second most common repair was for loose fuel caps. In 2010, 9.28 percent of services were for this issue and the average cost was a modest 80 cents.



Coming in third was replacing the catalytic converter. Costing an average of $1,001.74, this repair occurred 6.4 percent of the time in 2010.



Next on the list was replacing the mass air flow sensor. In 2010, this repair made up 4.36 percent of the services and cost as average of $376.69.



Rounding out the top 5 repairs was replacing the spark plugs, which occurred 3.71 percent of the time in 2010 and typically cost $311.40.



No matter what type of auto repair service is needed, customers who come into Zentner’s Auto Service can rest assured that their vehicles will be treated with the utmost of care. As it states on the company’s website, “honesty, integrity, and a job well done is our priority.”



