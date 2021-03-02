Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Auto Repair Shop Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Auto Repair Shop Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Auto Repair Shop Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are GEM-CAR (United States),Preferred Market Solutions (United States),Identifix (United States),InterTAD (United States),AutoTraker (United States),Shanrohi Technologies (India),Mitchell 1 (United States),Autodesk (United States),InvoMax Software (United States),Shopmonkey (United States),Alldata (United States),Workshop Software (Australia),NAPA Auto Parts (United States),Bolt On Technology (United States).



Definition:

Auto repair software includes products that assist automotive technicians with auto repair procedures and office tasks. Auto repair shops (e.g., Body Shop, Inspection, and Collision Repair) use these tools to manage vehicle databases and keep track of information such as repair history, maintenance schedules, order estimates, and various diagnostics, as well as repair mapping and parts ordering. Managers can also use some auto repair products to organize and communicate with their employees. Auto repair systems can provide or integrate tools for products that handle billing, bookkeeping, and inventory management. Drivers can use some auto repair solutions to estimate the cost of personal auto repairs and get quotes from local mechanics. The software provides one or more tools for managing automotive maintenance and repair operations, including customer databases, parts inventory, job scheduling, and repair instructions.



Market Trend:

Technological Upgradation in the Auto Repair Shop Software

Increasing consumption of Large Scale Auto Repair Shops



Market Drivers:

Rising Number of Automobile Accidents Leading to Damage of Auto Parts

Increasing Demand for Automation in Managing the Automotive Shops



Restraints:

Problem with the Network Connectivity and Device Supportability with Auto Repair Shop Software



The Global Auto Repair Shop Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud-based, On-premises), Application (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Subscription Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Features (Ability to Create Work Orders, Invoices and Estimating, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software, Marketing Capabilities, Labor Rates and Time Keeping, Parts and Inventory List, Appointment Booking & Service Reminders)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



