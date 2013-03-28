Auto Shutdown from CNET Download Makes Leaving PCs Convenient

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Busy people can now rejoice as Auto Shutdown has made itself available in CNET Download’s website. It is highly useful for people who often download things and must leave their computers on while they are sleeping or while they are away, once the download has finished then the computer will shut itself down automatically thanks to Auto Shutdown.



It’s not just useful for people who download things; even those who are installing a massive program that takes ages to install completely can also be left behind to finish on its own.



Leaving the computer on for long periods can damage the computer. Overheating is a common problem for those who leave computers on for long periods of time. It is only imperative that the computer should be turned off when not in use; it also saves some electricity and does Mother Nature some great deal of help against global warming and greenhouse gasses emitted by the use of fossil fuels.



Auto Shutdown can be downloaded quickly and anytime in the CNET Download website, it is free of charge and is very easy to install. Users can now schedule times for their computers to shut down and even restart automatically. The scheduling feature is highly customizable where it can action in the number of minutes, on a certain day or days of the week, or on a specific date.



The user interface of Auto Shutdown can be rather simple which makes it easy to use.



About Auto Shutdown

Auto Shutdown is a free program that can be downloaded at CNET Download. It installs and uninstalls without issues and is very compatible with several operating systems in Windows from 98 to Windows 8. There are no known issues or bugs and there is no additional requirement to use.



