Auto Trader Offers 21% Cashback and 20% Commission Deals

Auto Trader, the top UK site for privately selling vehicles, has partnered up with TopCashBack to offer two limited and special deals for sellers; a 21% Auto Trader Cashback for all advertisement fees, and a 20% cashback commission for new private listings that create an advertisement on their site.



To avail of these limited offers, one simply has to go to the TopCashBack website and log in. Those who do not have an account with them yet may sign up for free. Afterwards, they may proceed to claiming a voucher with an Auto Trader discount code, which they may use in qualifying for either one of the two cashback deals offered by the company.



About Auto Trader

With more than 30 years of expertise, Auto Trader has been helping UK-based users in selling and buying cars. Because of its reputation, it receives and posts around 50,000 advertisements each month, all of which are accessible to twice to thrice the number of potential buyers that other similar companies can offer. This way, sellers are able to sell their vehicles faster and those who are looking to buy a car are able to go through an array of choices.



The site also offers blog entries that aid the interested sellers and buyers on how to go about the UK car market. Among some of these posts are tips on how to prepare your car before putting it up for sale, deal with viewings, and pricing your car just right.



Although there are those who opt to sell their cars by trading them in for another car or having some car parts swapped, expert car marketers still advise car owners to sell their vehicles instead through a private listing such as Auto Trader. This way, not only would they be more secured against possible scams and rip-offs, it is also through this method that higher profits are usually achieved.



For more information on these Auto Trader Discount cahsback offers, visit http://www.autotradersdiscount.co.uk