Auto Transporters 123 Unveils Enhanced, Updated Tracking System

Baldwin, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Vehicle shipping service Auto Transporters 123 deployed an updated, enhanced tracking system which is now available to its customers. Those who arrange the transport of their cars, trucks, motorcycles, or boats with the company will be able to get detailed, up-to-date information as to those vehicles' current whereabouts at any time of the day. The enhanced service is available to all of the company's customers, regardless of the destinations of their vehicles.



"Customer service is our top priority here at Auto Transporters 123," company representative Keith Hecht said, "and our newly enhanced tracking feature is a way of making the shipping experience even more pleasant and secure for our customers." A family-owned business, Auto Transporters 123 provides shipping of vehicles to anywhere in the United States, Canada, and much of the rest of the world. The company's owners pride themselves on providing a personal touch when arranging for the shipping of well-loved family vehicles, a contrast to the often-impersonal treatment from larger corporations that many have experienced. Despite this, the company's pricing is among the lowest available, and its record of on-time, safe delivery is similarly impressive.



"Our levels of repeat business are among the best in the industry," Hecht continued, "and that's partly because we work so hard to make sure that the shipping process is a real pleasure for our customers. Our reworked tracking system will give our valued customers even greater peace of mind." Auto Transporters 123 provides fully integrated, end-to-end vehicle shipping services. It arranges for the pickup of cars and other vehicles from wherever is most convenient for their owners, only requiring that an authorized representative be available at the appointed time. After that, vehicles are loaded aboard appropriate, secured transport, which could mean tractor-trailers for cross-country tips or protective shipping containers for voyages overseas. The company arranges for any necessary customs clearances and then provides final delivery to the selected destination.



"We're ready to handle any vehicle shipping needs that anyone in the country might have," Hecht concluded, "even including jobs taken on a few days' notice or less. We're confident that our customer service, thoroughly professional shipping, and low prices will continue to win us more loyal clients." Those interested in making use of the company's services may request a free quote either by phone or through its website. Its revamped tracking system is available to all who make use of its shipping service and displays current vehicle location and status, as well as expected delivery time.



About Auto Transporters 123

Family-owned Auto Transporters 123 provides top-quality vehicle transportation services at some of the lowest available prices. The company's focus on personalized customer service has earned it some of the highest levels of repeat business in the industry, and it is similarly well-known for its flexibility and record of safe, successful shipping results.