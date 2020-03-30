Auto Ventilated Seats Market Focusing on Current Trends, Leading with Top Key Players - Top Companies Are Adient, Lear Corporation, Faurecia, Continental

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Automotive seat ventilation is an advanced feature which is built in the car seat to direct air to the occupant through the seat for enhanced comfort, particularly in warm weather conditions and long journeys. The chief benefits associated with automotive ventilated seats include, reduction of seat temperature when vehicle is parked in the sun and drying any moisture or sweat between the seat and the occupant. These seats function through several fans attached in the backrest and seat cushion. Automotive ventilated seating systems are a common feature in luxury and premium segment cars.



The Global Automotive Ventilated Seats market was valued at USD 6.7 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% from 2019 to 2026.



However, at present automakers are focusing on offering these systems to mid-segment and even entry level vehicles. There are many automobiles which offer different fan speeds in the seat ventilation. Ventilated seats are capable of co-existing and functioning with other types of vehicle seat luxuries such as massage seats, cooled seats and powered seats.



The global automotive ventilated seats market is characterized by the presence of some established players who are catering to the increasing number of customers who have a preference towards convenience systems and vehicle security. The developed and dominant automotive economies such as Japan, North America and Europe are witnessing high adoption rated of automotive ventilated seats as they focus on convenient systems in vehicles, comfort and safety. Additionally, the automotive industry is strictly governed by stringent standards and regulations, which are set to further influence and impact the popularity of advanced automotive seating systems.



Segment by Key players:

- Adient

- Lear Corporation

- Faurecia

- Continental

- Toyota

- Magna

- TS Tech

- Hyundai Transys

- Brose



Segment by Ventilation Type:

- Active Ventilation

- Passive Ventilation



Segment by Fabric:

- Leather

- Polyester

- Polyurethane

- Nylon

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



