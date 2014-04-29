Auto Warranty Resources Provides Precise and Genuine Reviews of Extended Auto Warranty Companies

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- As if it is not tiresome and tedious enough to go searching for the right car, automobile owners also set out to determine the company that gives them the most suitable extended auto coverage. And end up getting frustrated and confused. Since there are so many contradictory resources on the internet claiming one company to be better over the other, an website where reviews of such extended auto warranty companies could be found at one place was much needed until recently, when Auto Warranty Resources was launched. At Autowarrantyresources.com, car owners will be able to easily distinguish the suitable extended auto warranty companies that meet their needs from the not so suitable ones.



At Auto Warranty Resources, car owners will find authentic, genuine, detailed and accurate reviews of companies that provide extended auto coverage. They will work to base their final decisions of choosing a company based on a variety of factors such as the cost and discounts that the company offers, its flexibility and factory coverage policies. The team at Auto Warranty Resources does all the dirty work of scouring the internet, doing detailed and in-depth research works about the said companies so that reliable reviews can be provided to visitors.



The website is updated regularly so that visitors are privy to the latest developments in the extended auto warranty industry. The company has just published the latest 2014 list of the best auto warranty companies. Besides providing informative and handy reviews, the website also shed s light on relevant information and solves visitors’ various queries. These include addressing the common misconception of confusing Extended Auto Warranty with Auto Insurance, what all is generally covered in a good for Extended automobile Warranty, whether a car qualifies for Extended Car Warranty and such other doubts. Moreover, Auto Warranty Resources offers its clients a free assessment of their unique extended auto warranty needs.



About Auto Warranty Resources

Auto Warranty Resources reviews extended auto warranty companies and help customers find the best provider. It also publishes useful and relevant industry articles on a daily basis in its website. The company makes sure that it provides its visitors with up to date information.



Media Contact: Sue Rogers

Email: info@autowarrantyresources.com

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Website: http://www.autowarrantyresources.com/