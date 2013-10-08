Auto Warranty Today Expands Their Auto Warranty Reviews and Tips on Auto Repair

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- The modern motor vehicle is a miracle of engineering, and is by far the most popular method of transport for individuals across the globe. Because these cars have a lifespan far longer than older cars, extended warranties are now available to cover anything that may malfunction or wear down over the car’s lifespan, and with so many providers it can be difficult for car owners to decide where to get these warranties from. Auto Warranty Today provides the answer, with high quality reviews and moneysaving tips on auto repair so that individuals can get the best value while maintaining their automobile.



The site offers detailed auto warranty reviews which are formed according to strict standards and key categories, making it easy for users to compare providers based on the reviews provided. These reviews offer star ratings together with editorial insights and links directly to the providers.



For those who are looking for a warranty, Auto Warranty Today also provides tips on auto repair across a wide range of vehicles and common problems so that individuals may be able to cheaply solve the problem themselves instead of investing in a full warranty to take care of the issue for them.



A spokesperson for Auto Warranty Reviews explained, “We have reviewed a wide range of warranty providers and we feature the top free providers right there on our homepage so individuals can get straight down to the business of determining their extended warranty provider from the best of the best. The star ratings are given on four categories to match the varying priorities of our users, and the long hand reviews provide detailed specifics to aid in decision making.”



About Auto Warranty Today

Auto Warranty Today spent months researching and testing the best auto warranty companies to ensure that the ones they list are the crème de la crème. Each has been tested against their set criteria of affordability, response in handling claims and efficiency in getting drivers back on the road. They regularly update their reviews with new providers and their tips with the latest strategies. If drivers want peace of mind, they can find it from Auto Warranty Today. For more information, please visit: http://autowarrantytoday.com/