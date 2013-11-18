Auto Wear Features Rubbertite Mats for All Weather

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- West Chester, Pennsylvania - For most drivers, simple floor mats that cover the carpet in a car are sufficient to take up the dust and debris that occasionally make their way into a vehicle. However, there are some people who need custom car floor mats that can stand up to much more abuse. Rubbertite by Lloyd are rubber floor mats for cars offered by Auto Wear that stand up to any type of weather and dirt with their quality construction and unique design.



Auto Wear, located on the web at www.auto-wear.com , offers Lloyd products because they are quality car mats and because they serve customers well for many years. A car floor mat must be able to take abuse, especially when a customer is looking for all-weather floor mats for cars. In areas where a person is in and out of a vehicle constantly and sloshes through snow, ice, mud, rain and other weather-related messes, it is important that his or her custom fit car mats absorb moisture, whisk away dirt and provide an easy-cleaning solution that protects the car or truck floor.



Auto Wear's custom floor mats do just that. While the Rubbertite mats are made for wet or dirty weather, the other mats in the Auto Wear lineup are just as tough. In fact, every Lloyd mat sold by Auto Wear features resiliency for the longest-lasting quality protection possible. Every Auto Wear product comes with a standard five-year guarantee as well as free shipping.



Rubbertite features a system of wells that give these mats tremendous ability to hold water, mud, snow, sand and other debris without becoming a bulky trip hazard like many sidewall floor mats. Best of all, the well construction of the Rubbertite mat also allows for quick and easy cleaning with a regular garden hose.



All Rubbertite mats are custom-designed to fit a vehicle perfectly. Auto Wear can offer Rubbertite floor, cargo and trunk products that will fit with any customer's needs and lifestyle. Rubbertite floor mats are available in fourteen colors to match any type of interior vehicle color scheme.



About Auto Wear

Auto Wear is a family-owned business whose owners pride themselves on quality products and customer service.



For More Information: http://www.auto-wear.com