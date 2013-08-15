Auto Wear Introduces Clear Custom Car Floor Mats

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Auto Wear has introduced a new clear custom car floor mat , the Protector Mats™, which compliments the carpet beneath instead of obscuring it. This carpet may be complimentary in color and style to the car’s interior, and customers may wonder at the wisdom of purchasing custom floor mats simply to cover up quality carpeting.



Choosy customers often choose rubber floor mats for cars that allow the natural look of the car’s carpet to show through. Auto Wear offers custom fit car mats and all weather floor mats for cars that range from luxurious Berber and woven carpet to affordable clear weather mats.



Of course, no one wants a "cheap" rubber appearance in clear floor mats. Auto Wear’s Protector Mats™ are the perfect choice for light duty and all-weather protection and keep carpeting dry and clean without detracting from the beauty of the car’s interior. Lloyd Mats, the maker of Protector Mats™, designs mats to fit any car, truck, SUV or minivan perfectly. With over 10,000 computer designs, Lloyd is able to create mats that fit exact patterns door-to-door for complete protection and coverage.



Protector Mats™ are made of durable, high-quality vinyl that looks great and is guaranteed to provide non-slip safety as well as protection from all types of weather. These mats include aggressive vinyl nibs and patented anchoring systems to ensure that they do not slip or move during use. Cargo and trunk mats are also available to protect against dirt, spills and leaks.



Each set of Protector Mats™ is constructed of 80 mil vinyl for long-lasting quality. However, the unique production method makes these mats as clear as possible, allowing the beauty of auto carpet to show through. These vinyl protection mats are easy to clean with a hose or towel and withstand rough wear and tear easily. Best of all, Protector Mats™ are reasonably priced and affordable for almost every car owner.



Auto Wear provides a full range of custom car floor mats ranging from value-priced Protector Mats™ to luxurious Luxe™ woven insignia mats to meet every car mat need.



About Auto Wear

Auto Wear is a family-owned company that specializes in all types of custom floor mat protection for cars, vans, and trucks. Auto Wear offers Lloyd Mats products, guaranteed for the life of the vehicle. These mats protect carpet and floor interiors and look great. Each mat is custom made for the type of vehicle and fits door-to-door with no gaps or wrinkles, anchoring with the patented hook system that keeps it from slipping or sliding. With great looks, attention to detail and guaranteed protection, Lloyd Mats will keep vehicle floors clean and beautiful.



For More Information: http://www.auto-wear.com