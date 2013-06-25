Auto Wear Introduces Luxury Options in Custom Car Floor Mats

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Leading custom car floor mats provider, Auto Wear, has introduced luxury options that are sure to excite consumers! Understanding that consumers often want both functionality and luxurious comfort, Auto Wear has introduced new options to meet exclusive tastes.



The team at Auto Wear believes choosing custom car floor mats should not mean making a choice between comfort and practicality. While rubber floor mats for cars provide waterproof protection for those who need moisture guards on a regular basis, many customers say they want easy-to-clean quality car mats that look and feel beautiful.



This rings especially true for customers who are choosing custom fit car mats for luxury or family vehicles. In these cases, customers have communicated that comfort and appearance are just as important as durability and protection. These customers express that they are looking for a car floor mat that not only provides durability and strength but looks and feels like luxury carpet.



Auto Wear, retailer of a variety of types of all-weather floor mats for cars, has introduced two great options for those who would like luxury along with dependable protection for their floorboards and vehicle carpet.



- LUXE custom-fit mats are crafted of incredible soft yarn into premium-grade carpet as thick and heavy as any you will find in a home. Lloyd Mats, the manufacturer of all of Auto Wear’s products, treats the LUXE mats with Scotchgard™ for stain and soil resistance. LUXE mats also include hand-beveling at the edges for a beautiful finish and are warranted for the life of the vehicle.



- TruBerber mats are fashioned in the rich style of Berber carpeting and include complimentary flecked yard colors that blend to create a beautiful, nubby appearance and texture. With the crush- and stain-resistance of Nylon and the strength of durable Berber carpet, these mats hide surface soiling easily, providing a clean, fresh look for any vehicle. With 48 ounces of yarn per square yard, the strength and durability of TruBerber is legendary. Lloyd’s also includes a high-density TractionBac™ that keeps the matt in place and provides moisture protection.



LUXE and TruBerber vehicle floor mats provide everything a discerning auto owner wants in quality custom floor mats with their handsome appearance and quality construction. For those who want the very best in luxury vehicle floor mats, LUXE and TruBerber provide great options. Auto Wear also markets custom floor mats for more utilitarian purposes such as the RubberTite mats especially designed for work vehicles.



About Auto Wear

Auto Wear is a family-owned company in West Chester, Pennsylvania, that provides custom floor mats for trucks, cars and other vehicles manufactured by Lloyd Mats including Ultimat, Velourtex , LUXE, TruBerber, and Classic Loop. Lloyd Mats creates custom mats for all major car models, including all-weather and luxury mats.



Manufactured in the United States, Lloyd Mats consistently meet high-quality standards and are warranted by the manufacturer. Auto Wear provides easy-to-install floor mats that will not wrinkle, stretch, fade or bunch up and fit vehicles precisely.



For More Information: http://www.auto-wear.com/