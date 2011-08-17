Leading Auto Transport Company Unveils New Website

Vancouver, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2011 -- Weber Auto Transport, a leading automotive transport service is pleased to announce their new comprehensive Website. The company provides auto transport services from anywhere to anywhere in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii.



Finding an automotive transport service that is reliable, prompt and cost effective can be difficult under the best of circumstances. Weber Auto Transport has more than a decade of experience transporting cars, trucks, SUV’s, oversized vehicles, motorcycles, and other vehicle types. The company also offers open and enclosed auto transport, door-to-door shipping and terminal-to-terminal transport if required.



With exceptional service as the highest priority, the company’s new Website provides customers with one-click access to the information they need. From terms and conditions to a new FAQ menu explaining how auto transport works, customers have easy access to answers for any question. “In recent weeks, we’ve doubled our staff and added significantly to our advertising budget to show our customers what we offer and make the auto transport experience simpler and less expensive,” said a Weber Auto Transport representative. The new Website is the first of many new steps in making auto transport a hassle free experience.”



Our rebate page provides detailed information on packaged auto shipping rate choices with terms dependant on location, delivery priority and payment options. Regardless of package choice, customers can receive a rebate for submitting a review of the company’s services within a predetermined time. “Our auto transport sales team is dedicated to giving customers the best auto transport experience possible, so getting their feedback is important,” said the Weber representative. Providing a $30 rebate is our way of showing our appreciation for their time in giving us that feedback.”



A new quote section allows customers to input some basic information to obtain an auto transport quote from pickup location to desired destination. With a 30-day guarantee on all auto shipping quotes, customers don’t have to worry if their dates need to change.



A media section and blog provides constantly updated videos and information on Weber Auto Transport, navigating the new Website and the process of automotive transport as well as changes in the industry. An expanded social media section also provides additional ways to stay in touch with the company and the transport industry.



Weber Auto Transport has worked hard to obtain its strong reputation by providing customers with prompt service via phone or email to answer to any questions about pricing, services or anything else pertaining to auto transport. “The new Website reflects our dedication to providing peace of mind and the best service possible to our customers,” said the company representative. For more information on Weber Auto Transport, please visit http://www.weberautotransport.com.