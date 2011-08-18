Auto Transport Company Doubles Staff to Better Serve its Customers

Vancouver, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2011 -- Arranging to have a vehicle shipped from one location to another can often be stressful, pricey and time-consuming.



Evergreen Auto Transport, a Washington state-based auto shipping company, is determined to change the way people think about the entire process.



In order to meet the needs of its many customers more quickly and efficiently, the company recently doubled its staff and also increased its advertising budget.



“At Evergreen Auto Transport, we strive to provide the best possible auto transport experience for our customers,” said company spokesperson Jamie Langton.



“When you call us about your auto shipping, we answer the phone—we have live agents ready to give you auto shipping quotes for all your car transport needs. If you call looking for an auto transport quote, we will talk to you about your auto shipping needs and work with you to provide you with the best auto shipping quote we can give.”



From California to Maine, Minnesota to Texas and even Alaska to Hawaii, Evergreen Auto Transport can handle sending vehicles from literally any point A to any point B within the entire United States. The type of vehicle also doesn’t matter; as experienced auto shippers, the company is able to accommodate almost anything with wheels.



“We can provide auto shipping for a variety of different vehicles including cars, trucks—including oversized trucks and dulies—SUVs, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, ATV’s and other things that other auto shippers can’t provide auto shipping services for,” Langton explained, adding that the company offers three different levels of auto shipping service that other auto transporting companies do not provide.



The company’s easy-to-use website also makes it easy for customers to get pricing information. Simply enter in information like the make, model and year of the vehicle, the city and state where the car will be picked up and also dropped off and the desired time frame for auto transport, and a free quote will be provided.



“As a car shipping brokerage we keep your prices in check and make sure that the auto shipper carriers out there don’t gouge you for every last penny,” Langton said.



“Auto transportation is hard enough without having to worry about losing an arm and a leg, and we understand that.”



For more information on Evergreen Auto Transport, visit http://www.autoshippingforu.com.