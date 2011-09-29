Leading Auto Transport Company Sees National Spike in Those Using Auto Transport

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2011 -- The experts at Express Auto Transport Quotes are reporting that the number of people utilizing auto transport services to move vehicles has spiked in the last year. The company has specialized in auto shipping for more than 10 years and offers superior open or enclosed carrier auto moving services around the country and overseas.



While people transport vehicles across the country for a variety of reasons, the origin of some spikes in vehicle transport are more predictable and identifiable than others. According to the Express Auto Transport Quotes experts, October begins the four-month long exodus of snowbirds to warmer climates such as Florida, Arizona and California. “While thousands of the snowbirds rely on us for car transport rather than driving them, it is far from the sole reason for the spike in car transport over the last year or two,” said the Express Auto Transport Spokesperson.



Another cause appears to be an increase of car auctions and shows taking place across the country. Despite the onset of winter, classic and antique car shows continue throughout the country during January, February and March. Some of the largest take place in Indianapolis, Arizona, Las Vegas and California to name just a few. “The growth in these events is a possible reflection of an improving economy for some buyers and a need to sell prized assets for others,” said the Express Auto Transport Quotes spokesperson.



As one of the country’s premier vehicle transport companies, Express Auto Transport Quotes specializes in linking its customers to the nation’s elite car shipping companies. Customers are provided with free quotes to get the best deal that first their needs. With door-to-door delivery from anywhere in the United States, including Alaska, Hawaii and even overseas, the company caters to moving families, seasonal relocation, military transfers and a plethora of reasons in between.



In addition to transporting cars, trucks, motorcycles, trailers, buses, RVs and select construction vehicles, the company also specializes in classic car transport. “While many classic car customers choose enclosed transport for greater protection from the elements, those choosing open transport can be assured that their vehicles will be just as safe,” said the spokesperson.



All of the transport companies working with Express Auto Transport Quotes carry extensive insurance to cover vehicles in the unlikely event of any driver negligence, equipment failure as well as loading or unloading mishaps. In addition to the free quotes on auto shipping and a constantly available support team to answer all questions, the company’s Website provides a wealth of information on auto transporting. To learn more and obtain a free quote, please visit http://www.theexpressauto.com/