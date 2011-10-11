Weber Auto Transport has Expanded to Meet the Needs of Its Satisfied Customer Base

Vancouver, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2011 -- When planning a move or a long trip, there are a lot of important things to keep in mind; from figuring out what to pack first to remembering to forward the mail. One of the biggest challenges can be finding the best and most cost-efficient method to transport the family car, boat or motorcycle.



With its five-star rating, people nationwide are turning to Weber Auto Transport for all of their auto shipping needs. The company, which recently expanded its marketing budget and doubled its staff to meet the needs of its customers, can transport any type of auto, from cars and SUV’s to ATV’s and anything in between. Weber’s trusted team of auto transport experts can pick-up and ship autos to anywhere in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. Additionally, the company offers both open and enclosed auto transport, as well as door-to-door and terminal-to-terminal auto shipping.



With its recent increase in staff, Weber aims to provide top-notch customer service from the time an order is placed until the final delivery of the auto.



According to one of its past customers, Terry Lanham, Weber is reliable and affordable: ”I chose Weber Auto Transport after reviewing several other transporters,” said Lanham. “The driver arrived at the pick-up location on time with no hassles. The truck and trailer was clean and looked in good condition. I was very confident that the car was in good hands and I highly recommend Weber Auto Transport.”



In addition to superior customer service, the company understands arranging an auto shipment can take some time. In order to allow customers the time they need to make a decision, Weber guarantees their auto transport quotes for 30 days where other auto transport companies typically only guarantee quotes for two weeks.



Weber Auto Transport also strives to be a cut above other auto shippers by offering transport services to suit any needs. The company can arrange the transportation of cars, trucks, SUV’s, oversized vehicles, motorcycles and everything in between.



Whether transporting a car to a new home or shipping a motorcycle to a new owner, customers can receive quick and easy quotes by simply filling out the quote request form on WeberAutoTransport.com or calling their 1-800-number.



Customers can also read about special shipping rebates available by visiting the company’s website.



For more information or to receive an auto shipping quote, visit http://www.WeberAutoTransport.com