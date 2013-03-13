Auto3P Go Global with Offices Opening Around the World to Provide Online Claims and Repair Management Solutions

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Insurance claims and repair management is a major element of conducting business in the insurance sector, but also for fleet managers and parts and repair providers. The sheer volume of paperwork, small print, organization and distribution that goes into keeping logistics moving smoothly for all these circles is staggering, and so it is no wonder that they are always looking for solutions to streamline this process. Auto3P are a developer of such streamlining products for the automotive market and have seen huge success, to the point where they are now opening offices worldwide.



The new offices are located in the Ukraine, Chile, Romania, UK, Turkey, Switzerland, Israel and Russia, giving them instant and total coverage across every corner of the western world. These offices will handle client management, customer services and product development for their territories, tailoring their services to meet the needs of different regions including language and product support.



The innovative technologies developed by Auto3P are software as a service solutions, allowing individuals to access software via their internet connection from anywhere, leveraging cloud computing power to create truly portable and flexible services. There are currently seven software iterations designed to manage insurance claims, fleet management, trade, control, tools and more.



A spokesperson for Auto3P explained, “The online nature of our product has certainly made it easier for the product to go global, but even we were surprised by how fast it spread among business users. In response to the overwhelming demand we are committed to having offices in physical locations around the globe to ensure that businesses can get the product support and services they need to complement the online services they are using. Our commitment to customer service is second to none, and it’s the power of the net that has turned us into a global company practically overnight.”



About Auto3P

Innovative technologies have put Auto3P into its unique position as a global online information services provider for the automotive market. Since 2000, Auto3P has set innovative standards for modular and customized online automotive claims and repair management solutions for the insurance sector, Fleet managers, and parts and repair providers. Its wide range of online services raises the bar on information services. Auto3P's highly-reliable, modular and accurate solutions make for sustained, long-term business efficiency, dramatically reduce operational costs and optimize business performance and workflow. For more information, please visit: auto3p.com