Auto3P.com Gains Attention for Their Innovative Fleet Management Software Solutions

Baar, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- For those in logistics, or in any other industry that features a large number of vehicles, fleet management can be one of the most difficult parts of running the business. Organizing a large number of vehicles and keeping them on the road can be a complicated and difficult task. There are so many variables to keep in mind and small decisions can have major impacts on the bottom line and customer service. Fortunately for those who need to manage a fleet of vehicles, there are software packages on the market that help make a difficult job a little easier.



One fleet management software provider that is getting a lot of attention recently is Auto3P.com. Their innovative fleet management software solutions have built a solid reputation for helping businesses to make organizing large a large fleet of vehicles a more efficient task.



MultiFleet, Auto3P’s fleet management software solution, is an innovative and clever piece of software engineering. It is designed to monitor and administrate a large vehicle fleet, as well as keep on top of technical maintenance. MultiFleet links up with GPS hardware to keep track of vehicle location. It also helps assign drivers to vehicles in the most efficient and cost effective way, as well as helping to cut further costs by encouraging fuel efficiency. It can even keep track of tire wear.



The software gives up to the minute information on the fleet status and activity, helping fleet managers supervise movement, maintenance and repairs. It’s a complete tool kit for efficient fleet management.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Keeping one vehicle on the road and in good working order can be a headache sometimes, so it’s easy to imagine how difficult it must be when you are dealing with hundreds or even thousands of different vehicles. It’s even more important to get things right when these vehicles form the backbone of your business. Unnecessary issues and days off the road can cost your business money. That’s exactly what our software is set up to prevent. Our MultiFleet software has been designed to help your fleet management team run a more efficient fleet of vehicles. It uses the latest technology to keep your whole fleet running smoothly, for as much of the time as possible.”



About Auto3P.com

Auto3P is a provider of complete, innovative and integrated fleet management & GPS tracking solutions for the monitoring, administration and technical maintenance of a fleet of vehicles.



For more information please visit http://www.auto3p.com/Fleet_management_GPS_Tracking.aspx