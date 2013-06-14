Autobiography Tells the Story of an American Businessman and Family Man in Late 20th Century USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- David Sahud was a chemist and businessman who worked behind the scenes on several of America's military and industrial achievements. He founded or ran a number of companies in the chemical engineering industry. His posthumous autobiography, "From Self-Proclaimed Nerd, to Accomplished Executive, to Befuddled Snowbird", is now available and tells the story of an engineer and businessman who had feet planted firmly in American business during the late 20th Century and who retired to life as a snowbird in 2005.



His autobiography is available at Amazon in both paperback and Kindle edition, located at: http://www.amazon.com/Self-Proclaimed-Accomplished-Executive-Befuddled-Snowbird/dp/1481016601



A man who enjoyed writing, the autobiography was left in the form of a manuscript of stories and anecdotes drawn from every period of his life. His daughter, Julie and her family, took the time to lovingly proof the manuscript, in order for it to meet the high standard of perfection which his stories and memory deserve.



A website which the family created about his life and his autobiography can be accessed by going to http://davidsahud.com



If growing up Jewish in New York City during the depression and World War II was a catalyst which fomented many a young man's sense of humor and wit, then doing it with an Arab sounding last name double-dosed David Sahud's humor center. His writing conveys a tough spirit and determination to succeed in both solving problems and in finding the best in other people. One portion of the autobiography which aptly displays Sahud's toughness and humor is his description of an encounter with FBI agents at an airport security checkpoint shortly after 9/11 who were suspicious of his last name and family background.



About David Sahud

Born in the Bronx, David Sahud grew up there and in Miami, FL after his mother remarried. He earned a Master’s degree in Chemistry and another Masters in Management Engineering. David spent his free time writing short stories, traveling, and avoiding the cold weather. David Sahud (1929 – 2012) is described by his family as a loving, wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor to all those who knew him and loved him.



CONTACT

Julie Weishaar

Nanuet, NY USA

914-522-6411

info@newhorizons123.com