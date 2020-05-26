Autocad by Autodesk Inc to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- AutoCAD by Autodesk Inc will be listed as a top player in the Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Solutions segment on 360Quadrants. autoCAD is the 2D and 3D CAD design software toolset developed by Autodesk. It is a computer-based design and drafting software offers industry-specific functionality specialized features and libraries for mechanical design, architecture, 3D mapping and greater mobility with the new web and mobile apps.



Recently, Autodesk Inc has expanded its Autodesk BIM 360 Design, a cloud solution, to include Autodesk Civil 3D. This expansion helps Autodesk to offer most comprehensive solutions for teams to collaborate on complex projects with horizontal and vertical structures. Autodesk BIM 360 can connect to Cloud-based design files and control modifications with the automated File Locking feature. BIM 360 Design subscription enables the subscribers of BIM 360 Design and Civil 3D to work collaboratively with project partners at any time and from anywhere. AutoCAD pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 36 companies in the Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of AutoCAD Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing Trimble, Bentley Systems, Leica Geosystems Ag, Vectorworks, Inc., Graphisoft, Aurora and IRISVR INC among others as the top vendors in the Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software. The platform will also provide the most granular comparisons between vendors.



Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) software is a model-based process for designing and managing buildings and infrastructures. The construction drawings can be used to generate a digital representation of the functional properties of a building or place. BIM software includes computer-aided design (CAD) products and other tools including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP). CAD is used for the architecture design and construction industries.BIM is supported by various tools, technologies and contracts for the generation and management of digital presentations of physical and functional features of places.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Digital Learning Platforms, Collaboration Software, Digital Learning Platforms, Help Desk Software and 3D Printing Software.