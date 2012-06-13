AutoCarInsuranceRates.com Reduces the Strain of Buying Motor Insurance

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Motorists have been under severe financial strain since the start of the recession. Fuel prices have been steadily rising and car insurance premiums have been increasing rapidly. Drivers may be able to reduce their mileage in order to cut down on gasoline costs, but it is mandatory for all motorists to have car insurance if they intend to drive on state highways.



People can get discounted car insurance if they know where to look. Although young people generally pay more for their car insurance premium than experienced drivers do, some companies do offer special student discounts. Other insurers will offer a discount to individuals who take out more than one kind of insurance policy with the same firm. Households that have more than one vehicle could also receive a discount if they insure all the vehicles with the same company.



However, there are still a lot of people who automatically renew their auto insurance with the same provider every year simply because they are unaware that such discounts exist. As a result, one new website that has been receiving a lot of attention recently is AutoCarInsuranceRates.com. The website explains “many people do not realize that they can get lower insurance quotes if they compare different providers, drive an inexpensive car, have a spotless driving record, take an advanced driving course, or restrict their mileage.”



The site is easy to navigate with a simple menu to the right hand side dividing the editorial content into categories of car insurance info and car insurance tips. There is also a section for latest articles, which includes information on car insurance discounts and how to find the best auto insurance rates online.



Auto Car Insurance Rates advises people looking for good car insurance rates “to do their homework and compare different policies and rates and remember to negotiate. Insurers are keen to attract new business and they may be prepared to reduce the premium if they know a customer has been offered a better deal elsewhere.”



