Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market : Insights, Strategic Forecasts, and Key Drivers for 2025

AAC or aircrete is a green precast building material present in the global market for over 70 years and is used extensively in residential and non-residential construction. This eco-friendly building material is made from natural raw materials such as sand (or fly-ash), cement, lime, gypsum, aluminum powder, and water. This mix creates an aerated concrete providing insulation, structure, and fire protection in one lightweight product.



AAC is a well-established building material, which has rapidly gained worldwide market share from conventional building materials because of its superior characteristics. AAC is not only used to construct inner leaves of cavity walls and partitioning walls but also internal, external, and firewalls in both load-bearing and non-load bearing designs. It is known as being efficient for both house construction and commercial & industrial buildings.



The blocks segment is projected to account for the largest share of the AAC market, by element, during the forecast period.

Blocks for laying in mortar or glue are produced without any reinforcement. They are excellent insulators and help to reduce the cooling or heating cost. These AAC blocks meet all engineering requirements, are lightweight, and can be used for load-bearing and non-load bearing walls. Additionally, they are resistant to earthquakes and fire and are non-combustible. These factors contribute to the growth of the AAC blocks segment.



The residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the AAC market during the forecast period.

The high growth of this segment is attributed to the requirement of lightweight and environmentally-friendly building materials in residential constructions. AAC building materials have become an integral part of the building & construction industry due to its durability and excellent features. A unique property of AAC is that it contains water in a crystalline form that acts as a heat sink; when heated, this water produces steam that escapes through AAC's porous structure without causing surface spalling. Even when AAC is not used as the structural building system, the material is often used as interior fire-separation partitions in apartments, bungalows, and other multi-family dwellings.



The AAC market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC AAC industry has been analyzed for China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of APAC. APAC is an emerging and lucrative market, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 61% of the world's population, resulting in the growth of the building & construction industry and, in turn, the AAC market.



Major players operating in the global AAC market include Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd. (India), Biltech Building Elements Limited (India), AKG Gazbeton (Turkey), Aercon Florida Llc (US), Solbet Sp Z.O.O. (Poland), UAL Industries Ltd (India), H+H International A/S (Denmark), JK Lakshmi Cement (India), Xella Group (Germany), CSR Ltd. (Australia), UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India), Quinn Building Products (UK), Bauroc International AS (Estonia), and Wehrhahn GmbH (Germany).



