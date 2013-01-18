Auto.cr Now Has over 45,000 New and Used Cars for Sale

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Auto.cr, a Hispanic automobile dealer/broker has announced that it now has over 45,000 new and used cars for sale and export to customers in Central and South America, as well as countries across Europe.



There are now over 45,000 cars, new and used, available in the Auto.cr inventory. The company is selling the automobiles and is ready to export them to customers in Central and South America, plus Spain, France, Portugal, and Germany. All models are available now at prices that are competitive with other dealers on the market.



The company sells new and used autos from all major brands. American autos, German, European, Japanese, and Korean made automobiles are included in the company’s inventory, so the customer has a great deal of cars to choose from. Exports include autos from all of these makers and each brand is available to ship to meet the demands of each order.



In addition to working with the customer to sell the car, the Auto.cr remains involved in each step of the process until the buyer receives the automobile. This includes the registration and approval process and up to date notifications during shipping. Experienced in the transport of vehicles overseas, the company is dedicated to assisting customers with the unfamiliar process and satisfying them every time a car is ordered and shipped.



The company, which opened for business in the year 2007, now features a rapidly growing inventory of used and new automobiles ready to be shipped overseas. It is targeted at the Hispanic market in Central and Latin America, in addition to Spain. Customers in France, Portugal, and Germany also have access to the expanding inventory, and to benefit from high-quality exports of major brand cars made around the world. All are available now for purchase; visit http://auto.cr for more details.



About Auto.Cr

Auto.Cr has the largest selection of new and used cars for sale within the United States and the best price in the market!



Company Info:

Auto.cr

850 NW 42 Ave

Miami, FL 33126

PH. 1-305-677-0307