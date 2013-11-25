Autodesk and System Insights Partnership and Joint Solutions on Display at Autodesk University 2013

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- System Insights and Autodesk announced today that they are teaming to build solutions to marry 3D spatial modelling with real-time manufacturing data analytics. The first glimpse of these capabilities will be presented at Autodesk University 2013 in Las Vegas, December 3-5.



Carl White, Senior Director of Manufacturing Engineering Products at Autodesk stated, “By working with System Insights we aim to increase the visibility of manufacturing operations to facilitate flexible, agile and efficient production.”



The solutions will also be able to identify areas where production efficiency and energy usage can be optimized and the traceability of product flows and processes can be improved. The synthesized data views will inform decision-making on production scheduling, plant layout, maintenance and asset health, process planning and tool-path design and evaluations of new capital investments.



Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan, Founder & CTO of System Insights, said, “We are very excited in partnering with Autodesk to bring vimana's realtime manufacturing data analytics to Autodesk's range of digital tools for factory design. By bringing the vimana’s proven capabilities in improving manufacturing productivity to Autodesk's products, we will be providing users a comprehensive realtime solution to visualize plant layouts, manage shop floor assets, and optimize complex production flows. These capabilities will increase manufacturing profitability, reduce operating costs, and improve energy efficiency and sustainability.”



vimana software solution monitors and manages machine tool productivity



vimana is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



vimana identifies periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provides users with the information and insight needed to improve utilization. vimana includes real-time dashboards as well as historical reports and analysis; it integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.



About System Insights

System Insights (SI), (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining-based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400