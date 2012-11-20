Autogamer Studio Allows Gamers to Develop Own Automated Scripts

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Gamers now have the ability to easily create their own bots and scripts to automate gameplay thanks to the recently released Autogamer Studio.



The product, launched November 11 by startup gaming company Autogamer, is the first of its kind. It offers simplicity with the use of its own scripting syntax, as well as also flexibility with its built-in C#, vb.net and JavaScript parsers.



“This is truly a groundbreaking product for gamers,” said Joe Page, founder of Autogamer. “By eliminating the use of traditional hacks, it is completely safe, so you don’t have to worry about downloading malicious viruses or having your gaming accounts banned for unfair play. We are thrilled to launch this initial product, but it’s only the beginning of many great things to come from Autogamer.”



Autogamer Studio comes with a number of impressive features, including the ability to record live gameplay and convert it into a fully editable syntax called AGS. Its interactive user interface makes it easy to learn the art of programming, and it supports multiple plugins and several programming languages. Users may also add unlimited breakpoints in any script to auto-pause it and address any issues during the debugging process.



Autogamer is also offering a free 14-day trial of Studio, which gives potential users the opportunity to explore its features before making a final purchase.



Launched in 2012, Autogamer specializes in “performance-enhancing” programs for the gaming community, developing software and mobile apps that give gamers an edge. The company’s team consists of talented developers and gaming enthusiasts who create groundbreaking programs for Windows, Android and iOS. The team is currently working on dozens of new features for the next major release of Autogamer Studio.



“Our top goal is to allow passionate gamers the ability to be better gamers,” said Page. “We are launching a program that is extremely easy to use, enabling even novices to get the hang of it in very little time. It definitely has the potential to change the way that gamers use automation to gain that advantage.



To learn more about Autogamer Studio, view features and screenshots and purchase the program, visit http://www.autogamerinc.com.



About Autogamer

Autogamer is a brand new company that specializes in what some could call performance enhancing software for the gaming community. Our goal is to develop badass software and mobile apps to give gamers the edge they need to be the best at the only thing that matters in life…pwning n00bs.



