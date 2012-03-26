AutoGlassAtlanta.net Adds Additional Dispatch Locations for Quicker Service to Atlanta Customers

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2012 -- Auto glass specialist AutoGlassAtlanta.com has recently added an additional dispatch location to better serve its Atlanta customers. The company provides free mobile windshield replacement, windshield repair and car window repair for Atlanta are car owners.



As Atlanta’s leading windshield repair and replacement service, AutoGlassAtlanta.net has staked its reputation on quality work, fair prices and prompt service. A dispatch location is a local distribution location where the auto glass installer can pick up parts in a closer proximity to get to the customer faster so that they do not have to wait as long as they would at a physical shop. “We provide free mobile windshield replacement service to most of the Atlanta area and with dispatch locations all over town we can repair or replace any windshield the same or next day,” said Auto Glass Atlanta Owner John Anthony.



The Auto Glass Atlanta specialists use only high quality OEM windshield replacement glass and OEM quality urethane adhesives with windshield replacement project. Their technicians are also NGA Certified to properly replace any windshield. The company can also order replacements that include the same special attachments as the removed windshield such as rain sensors, antennas, heated wiper areas and electrochromic mirror. “If customers have the year, make, model and any additional features like these when they call to get a quote, we will provide the exact replacement parts with installation at the lowest quote possible,” said Anthony.



Windshield repair can avoid a more costly windshield replacement, at a fraction of the cost. With car break-ins on the rise, the Auto Glass Atlanta repair service technicians can usually get to the customer in just a couple of hours or sooner. For car window repair they can provide and install window regulator replacements or set the window in the upright position for a small fee if customers cannot currently afford a new regulator.



Installation of any auto glass product (except rear sliders) and windshield repair work by Auto Glass Atlanta is guaranteed for the duration of a car lease or as long as the customer owns the car. All of their auto glass products (except rear sliders) are guaranteed for 90 days against stress cracks, distortion, molding fit and glass fit. Rear slider installation is guaranteed for a period of one year from the date of installation with certain restrictions such as vandalism applying. For more information, please visit http://www.autoglassatlanta.net/



About Auto Glass Atlanta

Auto Glass Atlanta has provided windshield replacement and car window repair services to the Atlanta metro area since 2006. The company uses only OEM quality glass and urethane products. Their experienced technicians provide free mobile service to home or work locations throughout Atlanta.