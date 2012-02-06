Website Offers Tips to Those Seeking to Collect Autographed Baseballs at Spring Training

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- Signed baseballs remain one of the sport’s most collectable items for fans. With spring training just around the corner, many fans make the yearly pilgrimage to the Florida and Arizona training camps. They are in hopes of adding to their collections…or perhaps starting one. Collecting autographed baseballs sounds simple enough, but it can be far more rewarding with a little bit of knowledge. A website is offering a fresh series of articles that will help arm collectors of most any level with the knowledge they need to start, improve or expand a meaningful collection of autographs.



Single signed baseballs from current superstars carry value. Yet the nature of autographs is such that knowing how to collect them, how to preserve them and how to expand a collection away from the ballpark are vitally important.



Collecting autographed baseballs is a pastime almost as old as the game itself. Did you know a Babe Ruth signed baseball recently sold for more than $20,000? Such relics can vary in price from a few thousand dollars up to tens of thousands depending upon condition. Collectors who decide to go beyond the modern era and chase such a ball will also be pleased to see plenty of information offered for making a purchase safely.



Knowing how to properly care for your signed ball is important. Tips on protecting and preserving signed balls via display cases and proper ink are among the articles now offered via Signature Baseballs. The condition of the signed ball affects the value of the ball greatly!



It is also vital to authenticate the ball’s signature as genuine. The website has information on why grading and authentication services have become such a vital part of owning a collection of signed baseballs. Seldom is your word that you witnessed the signing of the ball by the player enough to prove that it is authentic. Certificates of authenticity from respected authenticators are very important, especially if the ball became extremely valuable.



The site not only helps the collector learn about authentication and preservation, but also offers links so you can shop for autographed baseballs offered by a variety of online sellers and read about some of the most valuable signed baseballs ever sold.



Before heading out for the spring training camps, get a true picture of the values of authenticated signed baseballs. Of course if you just have to dream of hob-knobbing with the rookies? You can still get a great deal of enjoyment from being an armchair fan and shopping via links on the website through its partnership with eBay. The information provided via Signature Baseballs will help you make an educated decision.