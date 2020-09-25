Suite 430, Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- The autoimmune disease diagnosis market is experiencing significant growth due to the high incidence of autoimmune diseases, increasing awareness about autoimmune diseases, and the growth in research on autoimmune diseases.



According to the latest market research by MarketsandMarkets, "The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size is expected to grow from USD 6.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%."



Current Market Growth Opportunities:



1. Use of biosensors for autoimmune disease diagnosis

2. Growth in the number of reagent rental agreements

3. Growth in the number of research activities on autoimmune diseases



Market Size Estimation:



The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry.Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:



1. The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.



2. The industry's supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.



3. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.



Based on the product, the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry is segmented into consumables & assay kits and instruments. The consumables & assay kits segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed primarily to the rising incidence of autoimmune disease and the increasing number of product launches/approvals.



Based on the test type, the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry is segmented into routine laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, autoantibodies & immunologic tests, and other tests. The routine laboratory tests segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases coupled with advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.



Key Questioned Answered in Report:



# Who are the key players in the market and which strategies have they pursued?

# What does the competitive landscape in this market look like?

# What is the strategic analysis of different geographical regions?

# What are the different market opportunities for stakeholders?



Geographical Growth Analysis of Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market:



The autoimmune disease diagnosis market has been analyzed for North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Europe held the largest share of the market, followed by Asia Pacific. The rising incidences of chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry in Europe.



Recent Developments in Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market:



1. In 2019, Cambridge Life Sciences Limited launched ZEUS IFA Test Systems in the US.



2. In 2019, PerkinElmer, Inc. received approval from the US FDA EUROIMMUN Anti-Tissue Transglutaminase ELISA to help clinicians confirm or exclude a celiac disease diagnosis.



3. In 2019, Exagen Inc. extended its agreement with GSK for a third year to drive greater awareness about challenges facing lupus diagnosis and management.



Key Players in Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market:



The prominent players operating in autoimmune disease diagnosis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Siemens (Germany), Abbott (US), Danaher (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Grifols (Spain), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Werfen (Spain), HYCOR Biomedical (US), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Oncimmune (UK), HTG Molecular Diagnostics (US), Seramun Diagnostica GmbH (Germany), Exagen Inc. (US), Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (UK), A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l (Italy), ORGENTEC Diagnostika (Germany), KRONUS (US), and AESKU GROUP GMBH & CO. KG (Germany).



Siemens AG (Germany) is one of the leading players in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market in 2019. The company offers a broad product portfolio across the globe. Over the years, the company has maintained its leading position in the market.