Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Forecast 2019-2030 : CAGR Growth, Market Size, Revenue, Opportunity, Market Trend, Demand and Supply

Autoimmune disease is a health condition in which the body is attacked by the immune system mistakenly. This disease is caused when the body’s immune system attacks parts like skin or joints, releasing a protein, known as autoantibodies. These autoantibodies attack healthy cells of the body, causing the disorder. The treatments available for autoimmune disease do not completely cure, but control the immune response and reduces the pain caused.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis market was estimated to be over US$ 6.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a digit CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2030.
Major Key Players: Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hemagen Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GRIFOLS, S.A., Trinity Biotech Plc., Inova Diagnostics, Inc., HYCOR Biomedical, EUROIMMUN AG, and others.
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Segmentation:
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by Usage:
-Consumables & Assay Kits
-Instruments
-Services
By Test Type:
-Routine Laboratory Tests
-Inflammatory Markers
-Autoantibodies
-Immunologic Tests
By Disease Indication:
-Rheumatoid Arthritis
-Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
-Sjögren's Syndrome
-Thyroiditis
-Scleroderma
Geographical Segmentation:
-North America
-Europe Centres
-Asia –Pacific
-Rest of world
The treatment controls the autoimmune procedure, significantly reduce the symptoms, and maintain body's ability to combat diseases. The physician uses combination tests, physical examination, and review of the patient's symptoms for diagnosis.
Further, the report covers:
-Conventional Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)
-Market Potential Assessment
-Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments
-Investment Mapping
-12+ Key Players Assessment
-Forecast Till 2030
