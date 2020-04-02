Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Forecast 2019-2030 : CAGR Growth, Market Size, Revenue, Opportunity, Market Trend, Demand and Supply

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis market was estimated to be over US$ 6.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a digit CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players: Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hemagen Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GRIFOLS, S.A., Trinity Biotech Plc., Inova Diagnostics, Inc., HYCOR Biomedical, EUROIMMUN AG, and others.



Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Segmentation:



Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by Usage:

-Consumables & Assay Kits

-Instruments

-Services



By Test Type:

-Routine Laboratory Tests

-Inflammatory Markers

-Autoantibodies

-Immunologic Tests



By Disease Indication:

-Rheumatoid Arthritis

-Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

-Sjögren's Syndrome

-Thyroiditis

-Scleroderma



Geographical Segmentation:

-North America

-Europe Centres

-Asia –Pacific

-Rest of world



The treatment controls the autoimmune procedure, significantly reduce the symptoms, and maintain body's ability to combat diseases. The physician uses combination tests, physical examination, and review of the patient's symptoms for diagnosis.



Further, the report covers:

-Conventional Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

-Market Potential Assessment

-Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

-Investment Mapping

-12+ Key Players Assessment

-Forecast Till 2030



Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Size

2.2 Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Sales by Product

4.2 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Revenue by Product

4.3 Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Breakdown Data by End User



