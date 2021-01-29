New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- An autoimmune disease is a condition where a person's immune system attacks its own body mistakenly. Usually, the immune system protects the body against foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses, but in autoimmune disorders, it starts attacking healthy cells. Multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus are autoimmune diseases that cause severe damage to the body. The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is expected to grow at a substantial rate of 8.7% and reach USD 7.37 billion by 2027.



Key participants include:



Siemens, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Grifols, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Werfen, Trinity Biotech, Hycor Biomedical, and Euroimmun, among others.



Market Drivers:



The growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases globally and the advancements in research and development for autoimmune disease diagnosis has led to an expansion of the market. The rising cautiousness among people regarding the early diagnosis of autoimmune diseases and the government's support for effective and rapid diagnostic results are the significant growth factors for the autoimmune disease diagnosis market. Moreove, growing investments by private and public organizations are expected to boost the market growth.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market on the basis of Product, Test Type, Disease, End User, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Instruments

Consumables and Assay Kits



Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Inflammatory markers

Routine laboratory tests

Autoantibodies and immunologic tests

Others tests



Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Thyroiditis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Sjögren's Syndrome

Scleroderma

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Other



Regional Analysis:



The North American region is expected to grow significantly due to the prevalence of autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and the launching of new autoimmune drugs. Huge investments by the government to improve healthcare and medical facilities are more factors driving the market in this region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to expand with a rate of 9%. Low manufacturing costs in the countries like India and China have led to an increase in production procedures, attracting pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in this region.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Consumables and Assay Kits dominated the market for autoimmune disease diagnostic and is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The segment is driven by an increasing need for rapid diagnosis of autoimmune disease.



Rheumatoid arthritis is an inflammatory disease that affects the joints. The condition worsens over time unless the inflammation is slowed or stopped. The disease rarely goes into remission without treatment. Statistics show that out of every 100,000 people, 41 are diagnosed with RA every year. Women are about 2-3 times more likely to get RA than men. Hormones in both genders may play a role in either preventing or triggering it.



Hospital pharmacies are expected to hold a larger market share owing to an increase in the autoimmune disease consultations in clinics and hospitals. The prolonged use of these medications can lead to drug resistance, which compels the patients to refer to a rheumatologist and follow guided therapies. Moreover, the number of OTC Drugs available for treatment is insufficient, which, in turn, is further propelling the growth of this segment…Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook



Continued…



