"Autoimmune Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Launch of Gilenya and Benlysta to Drive the Growth of Multiple Sclerosis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutic Segments", which provides insights into autoimmune disease therapeutics market until 2017. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. The report provides in-depth analysis of the main autoimmune diseases, which are Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Psoriasis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) including Crohn's Disease (CD) and Ulcerative Colitis (UC), and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). The report also gives the share of generic drugs in global autoimmune diseases, as well as in each indication's market. It examines global autoimmune diseases treatment usage patterns and the geographical distribution of autoimmune diseases and the markets in the US, the top five countries of Europe, and Japan. The report also includes insights into the R&D product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape with profiles of major players. Finally, it includes analysis of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and licensing agreements that have taken place in autoimmune diseases therapeutics market from 2009 to 2011.



GBI Research’s analysis shows that the autoimmune disorders therapeutics market, comprising RA, MS, psoriasis, IBDs (CD and UC) and SLE, was worth $16.9 billion in 2002 and grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% to $30.2 billion in 2010. It is forecast to reach $61.4 billion in 2017, indicating a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The average Annual Cost of Treatment (ACT) for autoimmune disorders therapeutics is increasing, and is expected to reach $12,073 by 2017, resulting in steady increase of the overall market during the forecast period. Growth in the major markets of the US, the top five countries of Europe, and Japan was driven by new developments that have created more treatment options for these indications. The future of the global market is therefore based on the success of the drugs in the pipeline.



- Data and analysis on the autoimmune diseases therapeutics market in the leading geographies: the US, the top five countries of Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain), and Japan.

- Annualized market data for the autoimmune diseases therapeutics market from 2002 to 2010, and forecast from 2010 to 2017.

- Market data on the geographical landscape and therapeutic landscape, including market size, market share, ACT, sales volume and treatment usage patterns such as disease population, treatment seeking population, diagnosis population and prescription population.

- Generic share of the global autoimmune diseases therapeutics market and for the market of each indication that is covered in the report.

- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market.

- The competitive landscape of the global autoimmune diseases market including top companies benchmarking. The key companies studied in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi.

- Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that took place from 2009 to 2011 in the autoimmune diseases therapeutics market.



