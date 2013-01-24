Autoimmune Treatment Market - Global Market Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Autoimmune diseases occur because of the body’s hyperactive immune response in relation to the tissues and substances normally present in the body. In autoimmune diseases, the body actually starts acting against itself. These disorders may be restricted to only a particular organ or tissue. Autoimmune diseases are treated with administration of medications which suppress the activity of the target organ –known as immunosuppression.



The exact classification of autoimmune diseases is not possible. However, the overall domain of autoimmune diseases can be classified on indirect evidence based on generation of autoimmune disease in animals, direct evidence acquired from the transfer of antibody and circumstantial evidence. The most common autoimmune disorder is arthritis. There are several forms of arthritis. Among them, osteoarthritis occurs because of the trauma of the joints. The treatment for arthritis depends upon the arthritis type and may include either one therapy or the combination of physical therapy, weight control, medications, bracing or surgery.



The overall autoimmune treatment market can be classified on the basis of applications, services, products and technology. The autoimmune applications market is classified as systemic and localized autoimmune diseases. The autoimmune products market can be classified on the basis of autoimmune drugs, therapeutics, monitoring and diagnostics. Autoimmune drugs are the largest segment in the autoimmune products market. The autoimmune drugs market is on the rise owing to factors such as the chronic character of autoimmune diseases and the rising prevalence and incidence of autoimmune diseases.



In addition, on the basis of geography the autoimmune treatment market can be classified into North America, Asia, Europe and rest of the world. Some of the major market players in this industry are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Co., Pfizer, Roche and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



To Read The Complete Report with TOC:



