Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2023 -- Autoinjectors Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Whereas, the autoinjector finished formulations market is projected to reach USD 136.5 billion in 2028 from USD 59.6 billion in 2023, growing a CAGR of 18.0%. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market are favorable government support and reimbursements and growing number of regulatory approvals for autoinjectors.



The autoinjectors industry is set to experience significant growth in the near future as a result of several factors. With the rise in chronic diseases and the increasing need for self-administration of medication, autoinjectors have emerged as a convenient and efficient solution. These innovative devices enable patients to easily and safely administer their medications in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the dependence on healthcare professionals and improving treatment adherence. In the near future, we can anticipate further advancements in autoinjector technology, such as the integration of connectivity features that allow for remote monitoring and data collection. This connectivity will enable healthcare providers to track patient usage and adherence, ensuring effective disease management. Additionally, we can expect to see improvements in needle technology, with the development of smaller, painless, and more precise needles that enhance patient comfort during injection. The growing focus on personalized medicine and the increasing use of biologic therapies will also drive the demand for autoinjectors, as these devices are well-suited for the administration of complex biologics. Overall, the autoinjectors industry holds immense potential for growth in the near future, driven by advancements in technology, rising chronic disease prevalence, and the need for patient-centric care.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Autoinjectors Market"

421 - Tables

59 - Figures

328 - Pages



Key Market Players:



The market for autoinjectors is consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the autoinjector devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), SHL Medical (Switzerland), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Haselmeier GmbH (Germany), Owen Mumford Ltd. (UK), Philip-Medisize, LLC (US), Oval Medical Technologies Ltd. (UK), Kaleo, Inc. (US), Solteam Incorporation Co., Ltd. (China), Antares Pharma, Inc. (US), and the some of the major market players for finished formulations include AbbVie Inc. (US), Amgen Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Viatris Inc. (US), and Biogen (US).



Autoinjectors Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Benefits of autoinjectors in emergency medical care

2. Increasing regulatory approvals for autoinjectors

3. Availability of generics and biosimilars in autoinjectors

4. Government support and favorable reimbursements

5. Growing awareness and adoption of self-administration



Restraints:



1. Alternative drug delivery modes and needle phobia



Opportunities:



1. Patent expiry of biologics

2. Increasing shift of therapy to home settings



Challenges:



1. Development of autoinjectors for multiple drug viscosities



Rheumatoid Arthritis subsegment accounted for the largest share of the autoinjectors market by therapy area

Among the therapy area, the autoinjectors market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, and other therapy areas. In 2023, the rheumatoid arthritis segment accounted for the largest share of the autoinjectors market by therapy area. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and the wide adoption of autoinjectors for the treatment of this condition.



Disposable usage is the fastest-growing segment of the autoinjectors market by usage

In 2023, the disposable segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the usage segment of autoinjectors market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the high convinience and ease of use for patients as the need for manual loading of drug in the injector is eliminated due to presence of prefilled syringe, and low chances of infections through used needle.



Europe: The second-largest region in the autoinjectors market.

The European autoinjectors market is the second-largest autoinjectors market globally, mainly due to factors such as presence of a large geriatric population in the region and the improving reimbursement and regulatory scenario. The presence of large geriatric population in the region is expected to increase the prevalence of chronic diseases leading consequently leading to growing adoption of autoinjectors for treatment of these disease. The favorable reimbursement and regulatory scenario is expected to further support market growth.



Recent Developments:



- In May 2023, SHL Medical and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics collaborated to develop the sonelokimab autoinjector. SHL Medical's Molly autoinjector technology will be utilized for the clinical and potential commercial supply of MoonLake's Nanobody sonelokimab.



- In October 2022, BD partnered with Biocorp for Biocorp's Injay technology, which adds connectivity to prefilled syringes. It is expected to aid BD in tracking adherence to self-administered injectable drugs.



