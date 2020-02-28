Autoinjectors Market Prospects Outlook 2019-2030 and Top Key Players - Abbvie, Mylan, ELI Lilly, Ypsomed

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Autoinjectors or auto-injector is a medical device, which is used to deliver a particular dosage of a drug. These devices are easy-to-handle & cost-effective and can be used by patients, caregivers, and even untrained personnel to deliver drugs of definite dosage. Autoinjectors are used for several applications, namely, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, and other therapies. These devices offer multiple advantages over its conventional counterparts, namely accuracy, better efficacy, lower probability of needle-stick injuries, consistent dosage delivery, simplicity and safety among others.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Autoinjectors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030"." According to the report, the global autoinjectors market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Autoinjectors Market are:

Abbvie, Mylan, ELI Lilly, Ypsomed, Amgen, Becton Dickinson and Company, Owen Mumford, Consort Medical, Haselmeier and Shl Group among others.



The global autoinjectors market is driven by growing popularity of targeted therapies and increasing number of regulatory approvals. Moreover increasing incidences of anaphylaxis, availability of generic versions of autoinjectors and growing geriatric population is anticipated to further contribute to the growing demand of the global autoinjectors market during the forecast period. However, availability of conventional drug delivery systems like syringes s likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.



The advent of novel technologies in the field of autoinjectors has been pivotal in contributing to the growing demand of these devices worldwide. Adoption of latest technologies like variable dose drug delivery and feedback mechanism on time and dosage of drugs have been extremely beneficial in supporting the growth of this industry. For instance, SmartPilot technology for YpsoMate product line, manufactured by Ypsomed AG, offers several advanced features which enables administration of drugs with better efficiency and efficacy. Features like drug identification, reminder of injection time and date, variable dosage delivering capacity and feedback systems have raised the standards of drug delivery technologies, which is further anticipated mature in the coming years.



Major Types of Autoinjectors Market covered are:

Disposable

Reusable



Major Applications of Autoinjectors Market covered are:

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Autoinjectors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Autoinjectors market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Autoinjectors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Autoinjectors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Autoinjectors industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



