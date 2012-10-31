Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

An investigation for investors in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) shares over potential securities laws violations by Autoliv Inc. was announced and NYSE:ALV stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) shares over potential securities laws violations by Autoliv Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .
Investors who purchased shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.
The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) concerning whether a series of statements by Autoliv Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.
Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) reported that its annual Revenue rose from over $5.12 billion in 2009 to over $8.23 billion in 2011 and its Net Income increase from $10 million in 2009 to $623.40 million in 2011.
Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) grew from as low as $12.33 per share in March 2009 to as high as $82.33 in January 2011.
On October 23, 2012, Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) reported its third quarter 2012 financial results. Among other things, Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) lowered its fourth quarter 212 financial guidance.
Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) declined from $63.62 per share on October 22, 2012, to as low as $56.41 per share on October 25, 2012.
Those who purchased shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.
Contact:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Trevor Allen
3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423
92108 San Diego
Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554
Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com