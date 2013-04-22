Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed over Alleged False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- An investor in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York hares over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Autoliv Inc. in connection certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between October 26, 2010 and August 1, 2011 .



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) between October 26, 2010 and August 1, 2011, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 17, 2013. NYSE:ALV investors with a substantial investment in NYSE:ALV shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV common stock during the period between October 26, 2010 and August 1, 2011, that Autoliv Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934



Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) reported that its annual Revenue rose from over $5.12 billion in 2009 to over $8.23 billion in 2011 and its Net Income increase from $10 million in 2009 to $623.40 million in 2011.



Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) grew from as low as $12.33 per share in March 2009 to as high as $82.33 in January 2011.



The plaintiff alleges that prior to and between October 26, 2010 and August 1, 2011, Autoliv Inc allegedly ngaged in wrongful anti-competitive business practices with other automotive industry suppliers. The plaintiff says that these practices were designed to control the market prices of the products sold by Autoliv Inc and others and as a result, Autoliv Inc reported quarter after quarter of “record” gross margins and earnings during between October 26, 2010 and August 1, 2011, causing artificial inflation in its stock price and seemingly justifying the payment of millions of dollars worth of salary increases and non-equity incentive awards to the Company’s executives.

The plaintiff further alleges that by February 2011, the United States Department of Justice (“DOJ”) had begun investigating Autoliv’s anti-competitive practices and potential antitrust violations. On June 6, 2012, the DOJ announced that Autoliv had agreed to plead guilty to price fixing of automobile parts installed in U.S. cars and to pay a $14.5 million criminal fine.

The plaintiff says that in so doing, Autoliv admitted to its role in a conspiracy to fix prices of seatbelts, airbags and steering wheels installed in U.S. cars to one automobile manufacturer and a separate conspiracy to fix prices of seatbelts to another car manufacturer.



On October 23, 2012, Autoliv Inc. reported its third quarter 2012 financial results. Among other things, Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) lowered its fourth quarter 2012 financial guidance.



Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) declined from $63.62 per share on October 22, 2012, to as low as $56.41 per share on October 25, 2012.



On Jan. 31, 2013, Autoliv Inc. reported its financial results. Autoliv Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased slightly from over $8.23 billion in 2011 to $8.26 billion in 2012 while its Net Income decreased from $623.40 million in 2011 to $483.10 million in 2012.



Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) closed on April 19, 2013 at $67.00 per share.



