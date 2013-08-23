Autologous Cell Therapy Market Worth $2.2 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The report “Autologous Cell Therapy (ACT) Market (2012 - 2017)”, published by MarketsandMarkets (http://www.marketsandmarkets.com), would be the first global and exclusive report on ACT market. It also gives clear information about the complete industry, approved products and potential market size; it also identifies driving and restraining factors for the global ACT market with analysis of trends, opportunities and challenges. The market is segmented and revenue is forecasted on the basis of major regions such as USA, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). Further, market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of potential application areas of ACT.



Browse ACT market research data tables/figures spread through 111 slides and in-depth TOC on “Autologous Cell Therapy (ACT) Market (2012 - 2017)”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/autologous-cell-therapy-market-837.html



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There is a wide market potential and favorable landscape for adoption across many geographical locations of the world. During the forecast period, these technologies are expected to revolutionize the area of bio-pharma and personalized medicine. High incidence and lack of effective treatment for several diseases will drive the ACT technology in developed and developing nations.



Investment activities, for past five years are actively held in research and developments, attracting interests of cell therapy industry firms, medical centers and academic institutions. ACT potential can be demonstrated by mergers, collaborations, acquisitions and partnerships that happened actively between the ACT technology developing companies in past three years. Development of sophisticated automation devices for cell expansion and culture process for use in the treatment is one of the emerging trends of ACT market.



The global market for ACT is valued around $650 million by 2011 with a CAGR of 21%. Several products and technologies of ACT are in pipeline which is expected to hit the market during the forecast period, which will result in increased growth rate.



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