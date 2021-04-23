New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- The global Autologous Cell Therapy Product market is forecast to reach USD 35.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The primary factor driving the market is the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and blood cancer, among many others. The rise in the population suffering from chronic conditions is also augmenting the market growth.



The global autologous cell therapy market is anticipated to showcase an intensely competitive atmosphere in the following years. The principal performers in the market cooperate in joint investments, takeovers, mergers, and benefits to gain entry into the national market. Corporations are also setting up manufacturing units and subsidiaries in developing nations, and this initiative is contributing to the high demand for the market.



The inception of effective guidelines for cell therapy manufacturing, the development of advanced genomic analysis techniques, a vast number of research by cancer societies, and proven effectiveness of transplants are some of the primary growth factors for the market. Certain pharmacological and manufacturing issues and regulatory hurdles are restricting the growth of the market. The Japanese government has recognized autologous cell therapy and regenerative medicine as a major donor to the country's economic growth. This has influenced the attention of global market players towards the Asian market, thereby fostering marketing operations in the region.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3355



Further key findings from the report suggest



The global autologous cell therapy market increased at a significant CAGR over 2019 to 2027 due to the increasing predominance of cancer across the globe and raising funds from the government and market performers receiving support for the products.

Based on Application, the cancer segment accounted for more extensive market income share in 2019, owing to the rise in the number of patients suffering from this disease. Cancer has rapidly grown in the coming years.

According to the World Health Organization, there were 18.1 million new cases of cancer in 2018 and 9.6 million deaths in the same year. The cancer research UK has stated that the population suffering from cancer is expected to grow in the future. It is predicted that there will be 27.5 million new cases each year globally by the year 2040.

The Hospital emerged as the largest segment and is estimated to generate revenue of over USD 14.26 billion by 2027. The lucrative growth in the segment is due to the increase in the number of pipeline projects over the past few years. As per the Cancer Research Institute (CRI), the number of projects rose from 753 in 2018 to 1,011 in 2019.

North America is expected to be an active region over the forecast period. The United States will be the major contributor and is expected to witness high growth owing to the huge amount of funding by the government and private firms for clinical trials. The region is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period.

Key participants include Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, and Vericel Corp among others.



Browse Complete Report "Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/autologous-cell-therapy-product-market



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Autologous Cell Therapy Product market on the basis of source, end-user, application, and region:



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Bone Marrow

Epidermis



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Research Centers



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Cancer

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Wound Healing

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular diseases

Autoimmune Diseases



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Autologous Cell Therapy Products Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Autologous Cell Therapy Products Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



…………..



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers



9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



9.4. Market positioning



9.5. Strategy Benchmarking



9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Bayer AG



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. End-user Insights



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.2.3. End-user Insights



10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performance



10.3.3. End-user Insights



10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.4. FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.



10.4.1. Company Overview



10.4.2. Financial Performance



10.4.3. End-user Insights



10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.5. Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl



10.5.1. Company Overview



10.5.2. Financial Performance



10.5.3. End-user Insights



10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3355



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Autologous Cell Therapy Product market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Biological Safety Testing Market Demand



Paper Pigments Market Share



Iodine Market Trends



Commercial Ornamental Fish Market Analysis



Teleradiology Market Growth



Food Safety Testing Market Size



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com