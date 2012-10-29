Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market (2012-2017) (Neurodegenerative, Cardiovascular, Cancer & Autoimmune, Skin and Infectious Diseases)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Pharmaceuticals & HealthCare Industry.



Autologous cell therapies are new therapeutic intervention where it introduces or uses cells or tissues from the individual, cultured, expanded and re-introduced at the site of the disease of the donor. They are widely promoted as next pillar or advancement in medical care.



Growth of the market is very rapid especially in regulatory approvals, applications areas and rapid improvements in efficacy of treatment; it has enormous advantages over allogenic stem cell therapies. Autologous transplants are relatively safe procedures, with less rates of complications and infections compared with allogenic transplants. In many instances, much of the procedure can be done on an outpatient basis. It helps in treating various dreadful diseases by transplanting their own body cells where it results in meager chances of transplant rejection.



We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include: Neostem (U.S.), Tengion (U.S.), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (U.S.), Dendreon Corporation (U.S.), Georgia Health Sciences University (U.S.), Regenexx (U.S.), Regeneus (Australia), Cytori Therapeutics (U.S.), Tigenix (Belgium).



Scope of the Report



This research report titled “Autologous Cell Therapy (2012-2017)” provides details about various ACT based treatments and their application areas. Every health regulatory bodies will be expecting companies and universities to develop therapy treatments, which are safer, affordable, robust, rapid, easy to use, effective and deliverable to the end user. ACT treatments for particular application areas it is safe, experiencing robust growth, minimal steps of procedure to follow and rapid in deriving the results. As for now the treatments prices are not affordable, but by the intrusion of government bodies, it will definitely experience a immense market growth.



The report gives a detailed analysis about state of the art of autologous cell therapies. It includes the current advances and applications of the technology and trends in terms of market size and growth of autologous cellular therapies in medical treatments globally. It also consists of funding details of the innovative therapy and recent activities in terms of mergers & acquisitions of the company, revenue forecasting. It includes latest therapy details and products which are available for licensing and approvals from various regulatory bodies. Using drivers, restraints and challenges it is forecasted for a period of five years i.e. 2012-2017. Opportunity strategy evaluation has been included which gives information for investors.



Autologous Cell Therapy technology is changing the medicinal treatments by introducing various new therapies. Its scope is vast and promising for the future despite challenges.



