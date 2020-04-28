Automate Processes for Consistent and Accurate Decision-Making with Best Solutions from Corporate Financial Management Systems

Watford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- Corporate Financial Management Systems offers world-class budgeting, forecasting and planning solutions that help business owners automate processes for consistent and accurate decision making. With their solutions, businesses can translate strategy into performance, while saving time and improving the reliability and process efficiency of prospective information, including driver-based budgeting and rolling forecasts. In addition to budgeting, forecasting and planning, they also provide reporting, analysis and strategy management solutions to ensure business continuity and growth.



Corporate Financial Management Systems has a team of highly skilled and trained professionals who follow the unique approach to help clients with budgeting and planning optimisation, CPM tool deployment, and dashboards, scorecards and KPI development. Keeping financial, operational and regulatory metrics in mind, they design effective solutions that are focused on driving accountabilities, decision support and operational execution.



Their budgeting, forecasting and planning solutions also include the following –



- Visual analysis that lets businesses to create strategic plans quickly and easily, and cascade strategies throughout your organisation

- Customisable elements to help build financial and workforce budgets at the level of details clients require

- Embedded analytics that provides a single vision of the truth ensuring data accuracy and consistency

- Data fusion allows businesses to make changes in one place, while all the other references are automatically updated throughout the model; and much more.



A representative of Corporate Financial Management Systems talked more about their planning, budgeting and forecasting solutions, "Our approach to CPM helps clients improve management information and prospective visibility through alignment of financial, operational and regulatory metrics that drive accountabilities, decision support and operational execution. Our CPM interface displays figures for key performance indicators so that employees can track individual and project performance relative to corporate goals and strategies.



One of the leading financial performance solutions providers, Corporate Financial Management Systems is the market leader when it comes to offering world-class budgeting, forecasting and planning solutions at the most competitive prices. Apart from this, they also expertise in offering reporting & analysis, financial consolidation and data management solutions. Businesses interested in their solutions can talk more about it with their experts by calling them on 0208 959 0041 or sending an email to info@cfmsystems.com or submitting an easy-to-fill contact form present on CFMSystems.com.



About Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS)

Corporate Financial Management Systems (CFMS) empowers organisations with sophisticated applications for Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management, Financial Consolidation and Data Management. They are experts in helping organisations improve performance by getting more out of their data. Their team of technology professionals and business consultants specialise in delivering software that accelerates and improves decision making with extended reporting capability, optimises internal business processes, increases operational efficiency, and much more.



For more information, please visit: https://cfmsystems.com/



Social Profiles



Twitter – https://twitter.com/CFMSystems

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/cfms-ltd



Contact Details



Cranborne House, 10A Earl Street, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD17 2PD

Phone: 0208 959 0041

Email: info@cfmsystems.com