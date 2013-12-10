Automated Allintitle Search and Pagerank Released

Santa Barbara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- iLovePage1 is an SEO and Internet startup based in Luxembourg. Its main research program is focused on software that can help marketers rank on the first pages of search engines. iLovePage1 has launched in November 2013 its first software for automating Allintitle and Pagerank research and Softpedia has already rated it with 4.5 stars out 5.



Allintitle and Pagerank are two key metrics when analyzing the competitiveness of a keyword. The allintitle search operator in Google returns the number of websites globally that contain a certain keyword. On the other hand Pagerank, recently updated by Google, is a proxy for how “strong” is a competitor website based on the number and quality of its backlinks.



Software Key features:

(1) Import keywords from Keyword Planner CSV files

(2) Scrape Bulk Allintitle results

(3) Scrape Bulk Pagerank of Google page 1 results

(4) Auto rotating proxies

(5) Auto download free public proxies

(6) Proxy test & refresh every 30 minutes

(7) Multi threading

(8) Auto captcha solving

(9) Lightning fast



Interested parties can visit http://www.ilovepage1.com for a FREE trial



About iLovePage1

iLovePage1 is an SEO and Internet startup based in Luxembourg. Its main research program is focused on software that can help marketers rank on the first pages of search engines.



Website url

http://www.ilovepage1.com



Contact info:

iLovePage1

Kirchberg Business Park

Luxembourg City

Luxembourg

email: info@ilovepage1.com