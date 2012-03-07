Success Performance Solutions Launches New Hiring System for Small Business

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2012 -- A combination of technology, social media, high unemployment, and low employee engagement has converged to overwhelm recruiters and hiring managers nearly every time a job is posted.



To help recruiters and hiring managers in small and medium sized businesses, Success Performance Solutions announced a series of free webinars. The subject of the webinar is How to Screen Employees Faster, Hire Smarter through automated applicant processing. The next webinar is scheduled on March 14, 2012.



Success Performance Solutions president and author Ira S Wolfe will lead the webinar and discuss new innovative recruiting and employee screening software and technology that allows even the smallest business to recruit like the pros - accepting resumes from both paid and free job boards, company career sites, social networking sites, employee referrals, and more traditional job sourcing strategies. Using an automated applicant processing system, a recruiter, HR professional, or sales hiring manager can narrow down a large list of applicants to only the top candidates with just a few clicks of a mouse.



What participants will learn:



- How to reduce administrative time, paperwork, and emails when screening applicants

- How to recruit from multiple sources (job boards, social networking sites, Craigslist, and more) but collect applications in one place

- How to screen out high risk and poor fit applicants quickly

- How to create a company career page and portal that is applicant friendly

- How to push out jobs to hundreds of job boards (free and paid), career sites, and social media with just a few clicks

- How to build a talent pool to fill future openings

And much, much more….



When: March 14, 2012 at 11:00 AM EST

Who should attend: Recruiters, HR, Sales managers, hiring managers, small business owners, management and HR consultants



Registration is now open at http://blog.super-solutions.com/free-webinar-prevue-aps/.



For more information on how to automate your Applicant Processing, watch this video at http://youtu.be/99ZJSnCazts or visit http://blog.super-solutions.com/free-webinar-prevue-aps/.



Interested business owners, human resource professionals, and consultants interested in reselling Prevue APS may contact Ira S Wolfe at 800-803-4303 or via the company website at http://www.super-solutions.com.