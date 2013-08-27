Automated Blogger to WordPress Migration with CMS2CMS: Latest Updates

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Automated website migration service, CMS2CMS, officially unveils its newly improved and expanded set of Blogger to WordPress migration opportunities. In favour of smooth and invisible website transfer, this service has developed the unique and, what’s more important, totally automated solution for data conversion.



Distinguishing the major priorities of a fast and accurate website migration, the developer team offers the whole package of migration options that is performed with the minimum time spending.



Website Items that are Migrated From Blogger to WordPress. CMS2CMS supports the migration of the following entities:



- Pages

Static pages like About us, Privacy Policy, Terms of Services, are automatedly moved from Blogger to WordPress.



- Posts

All the blog posts are migrated directly to the new website.



- Tags

Tags that are corresponding to the posts are transferred from the current site to WordPress.



- Comments

All the comments are moved to the new site including author name, email, date of submission.



- Content Images

Pictures corresponding to posts and pages are transferred to the new website.



- Internal Links

All the internal links in the posts and pages together with links that refer to external posts are preserved during the migration.



- SEO URLs Migration

After configuring custom URL structure, all the internal links will be formed in accordance to the rewrite rules of WordPress website.



Distinctive Features of Automated CMS2CMS Migration



In addition to the standard package of CMS2CMS migration items, import from Blogger to WordPress includes the following core features:



- No Plugin Installation

Users, who are going to migrate their blogs from Blogger to WordPress, don’t have to install extra software. Just about 5 minutes is required to set up the migration.



- Minutes of Data Conversion

On average, the Blogger to WordPress migration takes just 15 minutes which varies depending on the quantity of website items.



- No Coding Skills Required

It’s not necessary to be technically skilled. The migration process is suitable both for programmers and non-techies. All the Blogger to WordPress conversion steps are reduced to a few clicks in the migration wizard.



- Migration to the Test WordPress Website

It’s possible to migrate Blogger data to test WordPress website in order to check the migration process and the look of the future site. This feature is useful for clients who don’t have their new WordPress website yet, but are thinking about the migration.



- Free Migration Preview

CMS2CMS offers the free demo migration that includes the transfer of the limited number of Blogger items that will be moved to WordPress.



Special Migration Discount

Opening all the horizons of Blogger to WordPress migration, CMS2CMS offers 10% discount for all first time migrations.



To get more information on Blogger to WordPress Migration go to:



http://www.cms2cms.com/supported-cms/blogger-com-to-wordpress-migration



Ultimately, automated Blogger to WordPress migration with CMS2CMS is the chance for those who want to save their time, money, and efforts for website switch.



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration tool that allows its users to migrate their website content from one CMS platform to another as well as supports migration of data between forum platforms. The main goal of this online service is make the migration process fast and flawless for any user, whether they are the experts or non technically savvy.



Media contact

CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com