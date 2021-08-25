Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market to See Huge Growth by 2026: Qualys, Cymulate, Firemon

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Qualys (United States),Rapid7 (United States),Cronus-Cyber Technologies (Israel),DXC Technology (United States),AttackIQ (United States),Cymulate Ltd. (Israel),XM Cyber (Israel),Skybox Security (United States),SafeBreach (United States),Firemon, LLC (United States),FireEye (United States),NopSec (United States),Threatcare (United States)



Definition:

Security and attack simulation is a technology used to automate the techniques used to authenticate the actual effectiveness of security controllers. This IT security technology can automatically detect vulnerabilities in a company's cyber defense. The technology enables security teams to prioritize the results and simulate the attacks. It provides operations teams with automation solutions with seamless integration to improve overall security posture as well as efficiency against various threats. The best-automated security and attack simulation tools prioritize and mention the fixes that need to be made to increase security staff time and thereby reduce the risk of cyberattacks. After the outbreak of COVID-19, the frequency and complexity of cyberattacks have increased fivefold worldwide, according to the WHO. Cyber attackers have carried out attacks on companies of all sizes in industries from BFSI to retail and e-commerce to critical infrastructure and IT companies. To protect themselves against financial and reputational damage, the organizations have increased the implementation of security measures worldwide.



Market Trends:

- The Increased Use of Smartphones for Online Transactions and Online Shopping

- Increasing BYOD Trend across Enterprises of All Sizes



Market Drivers:

- The Increasing Number of Cyberattack

- Increasing Complexities in Managing Security Threats Due To an Increased Number of Attack Vectors

- Growing Penalties for Mismanaged Assets Leading To Cyber Thefts

- The Rise in Stringent Compliance Mandates Governing Organizations



Market Opportunities:

- An Increase in the Demand for Automated Breach and Simulation for Enhancing the Security Infrastructure of the Organization

- Increasing Digitization Initiatives Resulting In Increased Dependency on IoT Devices Necessitating Timely ABAS

- The High Adoption of Technologically Advanced Solutions



The Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Platforms/Tools, Services), Application (Patch Management, Configuration Management, Threat Intelligence, Others), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), End-User (Enterprise, Data Centers, Service Providers)



Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market.

- -To showcase the development of the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Automated Breach and Attack Simulation near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



